DPW releases holiday trash pickup schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) would like to remind residents that curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will operate on a slide schedule next week in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16.

There will be NO residential trash, heavy trash or curbside recycling service on Monday, January 16. All routes will operate on a slide schedule. Services for the week will be delayed by one day through Saturday, January 21. All services will return to normal schedules Monday, January 23.