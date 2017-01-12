× IMPD officer arrested for shoplifting, resisting law enforcement

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Greenwood police arrested an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Thursday after an incident at a Meijer grocery store in Greenwood.

Police say they responded to a report of a fleeing shoplifter at the Meijer on State Road 135 and Main Street. They located the suspect, later identified as IMPD officer Suzanne Binder, 37, walking through nearby Fazoli’s parking lot.

The officer turned on his lights and ordered her to stop, and said he’d release his K9 if she didn’t.

According to a police report, she responded, “You can’t do that, it’s a misdemeanor.”

She continued walking in front of the officer’s car, and he ordered her to stop seven times. He eventually went to place her under arrest and she tried to pull away.

The officer took her to the ground and she continued to resist. He was finally able to get her in handcuffs after she shouted she was an IMPD officer. She did not have her badge on her at the time, but Greenwood police confirmed she is an officer for IMPD.

There were several items found in her backpack. Meijer loss prevention identified them as items stolen from the store. According to the report, the items included vitamins and sleeping aids, totaling $41 in stolen property.

Her parents arrived on scene because they were at the grocery store with her and heard people yelling for her to stop. They had also tried to get her to come back.

FOX59 has reached out to IMPD for a statement.