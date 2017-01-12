× Indianapolis police arrest man accused of flashing women at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of flashing women at Circle Centre Mall on multiple occasions.

Police first responded to a report of a man exposing himself at Circle Centre Mall on Sunday, January 8. Two employees at Forever 21 told police that a man, later identified as Christopher Brown, entered the store on several occasions, lifted his jacket, and exposed his penis to them.

The employees contacted mall security and he was escorted to the security office.

Brown told police that he never exposed himself, but he always left his zipper down and his underwear unbuttoned.

Police arrested Brown, and he was transported to the Marion County Jail; he’s been charged with public nudity.