Notre Dame stays perfect in ACC play

20th Ranked Notre Dame needed a late rally to stay unbeaten in ACC play, edging Miami in South Florida 67-62.

The Fighting Irish faced a Hurricane team riding a 21-game home winning streak, but the Irish ran out to a 50-39 lead at the mid-point of the 2nd half.

Jim Larranaga’s team caught fire, outscoring Notre Dame 22-7 to take a four-point edge with less than two minutes remaining.

Mike Brey has said he’ll go only as far as his upper class men will take them and they made the difference down the stretch. Fort Wayne senior V.J. Beachem took a pass from junior Matt Farrell, flying in for a lay-up that put Notre Dame ahead 63-61 with 1:08 to play.

Miami them missed the second of two free throws and trailed by one when Irish senior Steve Vasturia streaked into the lane for a lay-up to give the Irish a three-point lead with just 11 seconds on the clock.

After a timeout, Miami turned the ball over and Notre Dame survived, 67-62 to move into a tie at the top of the conference standings at 4-0 with Florida State.

Next up? A visit to Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon.