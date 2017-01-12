× Pacers lose in London to Nuggets

The Pacers visit to London was a struggle from the start, losing to Denver 140 to 112.

Indiana brought a five-game winning streak to Europe and despite having a handful of days off, it was the struggling Nuggets who came out with energy and attacked Indiana inside. Nikola Jokic scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, while fellow big man Wilson Chandler added 21 more in the easy victory.

The Pacers defense never found itself and Indiana’s last lead was 31-30 before Denver went out to a 67-56 edge at the half. They shot 74 percent from the field in the decisive third quarter and Indiana had little response.

C.J. Miles led the Blue and Gold with 20 points, while Paul George added just 10 on 2 of 12 shooting.

Indiana heads home ahead of their Martin Luther King Jr. Day match-up with New Orleans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tip time is set for 4 p.m.