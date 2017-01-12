× Purdue falls at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Purdue lost a rare chance at moving into a tie for the Big Ten lead and sweeping the season series with Iowa, falling on the road to the Hawkeyes 83 to 78.

Painter’s crew came out strong, hitting the Hawks in the paint behind Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas, taking a 47-38 lead at the half.

Iowa senior Peter Jok took over from there, burning the nets for a game high 29 points and Iowa and Purdue exchanged the lead 20 times before things settled down.

Iowa missed nine free throws to keep Purdue close, but Swanigan had two costly empty possessions down the stretch and Dakota Mathias’ attempt at a game-tying three-pointer with a few seconds left came up short.

The Boilers fall to 14-4 and 3-2 in conference play. Purdue returns home for a meeting with Illinois Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.