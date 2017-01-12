× RECIPE: Cauliflower Salad

Cauliflower Salad

½ cup raw sunflower or pumpkin seeds, shells removed (can use a combination of both if preferred)

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large head cauliflower, stems and leaves removed

1 ½ cups dried Montmorency tart cherries

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 ½ tablespoons honey

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Add seeds to a small skillet with olive oil and salt. Place over a medium low heat, stirring occasionally until toasted and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

Cut cauliflower in quarters removing the tough stems and leaves. Using a food processor fit with a slicing blade, a mandolin slicer or a very sharp chef’s knife, thinly shave the cauliflower. Place cauliflower in a large bowl. Add toasted seeds and dried Montmorency tart cherries and toss to combine.

In a small jar with a lid, combine dressing ingredients (white wine vinegar, olive oil, chopped chives, honey, salt and pepper). Screw on lid and shake until well combined. Pour over salad and stir to evenly coat cauliflower. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Makes about 6-8 servings

Recipe courtesy of ChooseCherries.com by Emily Caruso of JellyToastBlog.com