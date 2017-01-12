RECIPE: Kim’s Curried Barley Salad with Dried Cherries and Walnuts
Kim’s Curried Barley Salad with Dried Cherries and Walnuts
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 ¼ cups diced onion
- 2-3 large garlic cloves, very finely minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons curry powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- ¼ teaspoon slat
- 1/8-1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 cups lower-sodium chicken broth
- 1 ½ cups quick-cooking barley
- 1 cup Montmorency tart dried cherries
- 2/3 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
Heat olive oil in a large 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and saute until they start to become tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook about 2 more minutes, until onions are crisp-tender. Stir in curry, turmeric, allspice, salt, pepper and broth. Bring to a boil, then add barley and cherries. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes or until barley is tender and all liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand covered 3 minutes. Stir in walnuts. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.
Makes about 5 ½ cups salad (8 servings of about 2/3 cup each).
Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD