RECIPE: Tart Cherry Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Tart Cherry Glazed Brussels Sprouts
- ¾ cup Montmorency tart cherry juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon sriracha hot sauce (or to taste)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/3 cup sliced almonds
To prepare glaze, combine Montmorency tart cherry juice, brown sugar and sriracha in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring regularly to prevent scorching, until significantly reduced and liquid is thick and syrupy, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and toss to coat with oil, then turn with tongs so cut sides are facing down. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown and sprouts are crisp-tender (slightly longer if your sprouts are very large.)
Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and immediately add glaze; gently toss until evenly coated. Stir in almonds. Serve warm.
Makes about 4 side servings.
Recipe courtesy of ChooseCherries.com by Lindsay Landis of LoveandOliveOil.com