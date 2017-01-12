× RECIPE: Tart Cherry Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Tart Cherry Glazed Brussels Sprouts

¾ cup Montmorency tart cherry juice

1 ½ tablespoons packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon sriracha hot sauce (or to taste)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/3 cup sliced almonds

To prepare glaze, combine Montmorency tart cherry juice, brown sugar and sriracha in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring regularly to prevent scorching, until significantly reduced and liquid is thick and syrupy, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and toss to coat with oil, then turn with tongs so cut sides are facing down. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown and sprouts are crisp-tender (slightly longer if your sprouts are very large.)

Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and immediately add glaze; gently toss until evenly coated. Stir in almonds. Serve warm.

Makes about 4 side servings.

Recipe courtesy of ChooseCherries.com by Lindsay Landis of LoveandOliveOil.com