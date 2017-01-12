× Suspect who fled police holed up in southeast side house

What started as an attempted traffic stop has become a SWAT situation for Indianapolis police.

It began with an attempt to stop a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed and going the wrong direction on Illinois St. A vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit, and then a second vehicle pursuit ended at a house in the 2600 block of S. Walcott St. That’s where the 23-year-old male suspect escaped to, and where police–including SWAT team negotiators–are waiting for the male suspect to surrender.

According to police at the scene, officers say they saw the suspect “flushing items”, and a family member has informed them that there are a large number of weapons in the house.

At this hour, a bullhorn is being used to communicate messages to the suspect including, “Follow our instructions” and “No one is going to hurt you.”

This is an ongoing story and we will update it with new developments.