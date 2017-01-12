× Temperatures take a dive; Cold takes hold with threat of freezing rain Friday night

NEAR RECORD WARMTH

Just hours ago we were near a record topping 65° in the early morning hours. (The record 69° 1890) But by the evening rush the temperatures have dropped into the 30s and with the wind chill, it makes it feel 35 degrees colder!

Winds were southwest and strong late last night and early Thursday with a peak wind gust of 51 mph. The winds have shifted and temperatures will drop into the middle 20s by sunrise Friday with a wind chill in the teens.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HOISTED

Thursday cold front will stall over southern Indiana and act as a focus for rain to develop and return to southern and central Indiana Friday night. To our north a sprawling, Canadian high pressure will provide us with lower lever atmospheric cold air. The ingredients are there for a period of freezing rain starting south Friday night and spreading north by sunrise Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 7 PM Friday through 1 PM Saturday.

Travel may become very icy and hazardous late Friday night into Saturday morning as steadier and more wide-spread freezing rain develops. Ice accumulation of .10″ to .20 is possible before temperatures rise above freezing Saturday afternoon. There is still some refining to the forecast underway and that will continue through Friday afternoon.

The NWES SREF ensemble (70 total members) probability of a .10″ or greater of ice accumulation. The 50% probability is a rather high assessment lending to greater confidence in the forecast at this time and distance.

Here is what to plane for and we urge motorists to plan accordingly. Travel could be very hazardous especially from I-70 and south by midnight Saturday.