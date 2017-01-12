Tumbling temperatures and ice potential overnight into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning everyone! A cold front draped through Indiana has created an impressive temperature spread this morning. Central and southern areas are in the 60s, yes 60s this morning! While northern Indiana is in the upper 30s!

The front will push south around midday and temperatures will tumble all day. By 5pm temperatures will be in the 30s!

The rain we are waking up to this morning will continue until about 1pm and we dry out during the afternoon.

Overnight we fall into the 20s, so anything wet outside will once again freeze creating black ice. Our Friday morning commute is looking slick.

Freezing rain and sleet are possible Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. Light ice accumulations are possible and will make travel hazardous in the morning hours. Temperatures warm up to start off next week as our rain chances continue.