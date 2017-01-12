Want to spice up dinner? Try this curried chicken recipe

This is an easy twist on curried chicken.  Thanks to Chef Ricky Hatfield, of CharBlue Steak and Seafood, this one pot meal is sure to please.

CHICKEN CURRY WITH EGGPLANT

INGREDIENT QUANTITIY MEASURE
CHICKEN BREAST, SKIN ON 2 6 OZ BREAST
COCONUT OIL 3 TBSP
ONION, SLICED 1 SMALL
GARLIC, MINCED 1 TBSP
CURRY POWDER 3 TBSP
FENUGREEK, GROUND .5 TSP
SMOKED PAPRIKA 1 TSP
BAY LEAF 1 EA
SALT 1 TBSP PLUS TO TASTE
GINGER, GROUND .5 TSP
HONEY 1 TBSP
CHILI PASTE 1 TBSP
CHICKEN STOCK 2.5 CUP
YOGURT, GREEK .5 CUP
COCONUT MILK 1 12oz CAN
Indian Eggplant 6 EA
Par boiled rice 1 Cup
Cilantro leaves .5 Cup

Pre Heat oven to 350 degrees.

For the chicken:

  • In a heavy saute pan, add coconut OIL and heat on medium high heat.
  • Season chicken outside of pan. Once pan begins to smoke slightly, add chicken skin side down.
  • Turn chicken to ensure browning on all sides.
  • Once browned, remove from pan and reserve. Reduce pan to medium low heat.

For the rice:

  • Place rice in sauce pot with 2 cups of chicken stock and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce to a simmer add a pinch of rice and cover.
  • Cook for 18 min.
  • Remove lid and reserve.

For the sauce:

  • Once pan has cooled slightly, add onion and garlic and sweat in the pan.
  • Once softened, add seasoning and bay leaf CONSTANTLY STIRRING.
  • Add ½ cup chicken stock, yogurt and coconut milk.
  • Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer.
  • Add chicken breast and eggplant.
  • Cover and place in oven for 25 min or when internal temp reads 185 deg.

Plating:

  • Remove Chicken from sauce and let stand at room temp for 5 min to cool slightly
  • Slice Breast on a bias(angle)
  • Place a spoon full of rice in the middle of the plate
  • Place chicken on top and spoon the sauce over the top of the chicken
  • Garnish with cilantro leaves.