Want to spice up dinner? Try this curried chicken recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is an easy twist on curried chicken. Thanks to Chef Ricky Hatfield, of CharBlue Steak and Seafood, this one pot meal is sure to please.

CHICKEN CURRY WITH EGGPLANT

INGREDIENT QUANTITIY MEASURE CHICKEN BREAST, SKIN ON 2 6 OZ BREAST COCONUT OIL 3 TBSP ONION, SLICED 1 SMALL GARLIC, MINCED 1 TBSP CURRY POWDER 3 TBSP FENUGREEK, GROUND .5 TSP SMOKED PAPRIKA 1 TSP BAY LEAF 1 EA SALT 1 TBSP PLUS TO TASTE GINGER, GROUND .5 TSP HONEY 1 TBSP CHILI PASTE 1 TBSP CHICKEN STOCK 2.5 CUP YOGURT, GREEK .5 CUP COCONUT MILK 1 12oz CAN Indian Eggplant 6 EA Par boiled rice 1 Cup Cilantro leaves .5 Cup

Pre Heat oven to 350 degrees.

For the chicken:

In a heavy saute pan, add coconut OIL and heat on medium high heat.

Season chicken outside of pan. Once pan begins to smoke slightly, add chicken skin side down.

Turn chicken to ensure browning on all sides.

Once browned, remove from pan and reserve. Reduce pan to medium low heat.

For the rice:

Place rice in sauce pot with 2 cups of chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Reduce to a simmer add a pinch of rice and cover.

Cook for 18 min.

Remove lid and reserve.

For the sauce:

Once pan has cooled slightly, add onion and garlic and sweat in the pan.

Once softened, add seasoning and bay leaf CONSTANTLY STIRRING.

Add ½ cup chicken stock, yogurt and coconut milk.

Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer.

Add chicken breast and eggplant.

Cover and place in oven for 25 min or when internal temp reads 185 deg.

Plating: