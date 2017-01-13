× Anderson Fire Chief and EMT save 78 year old woman from burning home

ANDERSON, IND. – A 78-year-old woman is thanking the Anderson Fire Department for saving her life after she says the fire chief and an EMT ran inside of her burning home to help her.

“Then there was smoke in here and I could not see and I started coughing. I called 911 and hollered and said that there is a fire here at my home on Madison Avenue,” said Linda Goens.

That call saved Goens life Thursday night when a fire started inside of her home.

“The smoke got too bad and so without thinking I took my glasses off believing I could see better without them,” said Goens.

Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens heard her call for help.

“I took off sprinting towards the house and saw that someone was halfway out of the window. I ran over there and threw someone my radio and went inside,” said Goens.

Chief Cravens was not wearing any gear and has not responded to a house fire in more than a year, but it only took a few seconds for the chief and EMT Adam Hinkle to jump into action.

“She was half-way out of the window, about to her waist. Neighbors had her arms up and we saw that the glass was broken so she would have been cut. Even if they did get her out the neighbors most likely would have dropped her,” said Cravens.

With two knee replacements and a large window as one of her only ways out, Goens says she felt stuck.

“The next thing I knew, they came in and someone grabbed my arms and legs and out I went. It is a good thing that they thought to come in and get me,” said Goens.

Chief Cravens tells us that a candle was knocked over inside of the home and lit a mattress on fire. When the family tried to move the mattress out of the front door, it created more damage.

Now as Goens recovers from smoke inhalation, she is just grateful to the men who saved her life and the life of her animals.

“I thank them for it, they did an excellent job,” said Goens.