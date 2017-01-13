× Emmerich Manual student accused of making online threats directed at school arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Emmerich Manual High School student accused of making online threats directed at the school was arrested on Thursday.

Colleen Reynolds, spokesperson for Emmerich Manual, says that a 17-year-old student reported receiving a threat directed at the school on Snapchat. The school passed along the threat to IMPD.

Police determined the threat came from another Emmerich Manual student. The student was taken into custody following an investigation.

Reynolds released the following statement to FOX59 in regards to the incident:

“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority. Yesterday, a student reported a possible threat on Snapchat that was reported to police. Because of the nature of Snapchat, the content of the threat remains unclear to school officials. After IMPD conducted an investigation, they were able to track down the individual who was responsible and the student was arrested for making the threat. We are cooperating fully with authorities and in an abundance of caution have requested an increased police presence at school to reassure students, staff and parents that we take all threats seriously. All additional questions must be referred to the IMPD.”

At this point in time, no further information about the student is available. We will update this story when we receive more information.