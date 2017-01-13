Beyers embracing head coaching opportunity with top ten Warren Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Ninth-ranked Warren Central is thriving on experience and cohesiveness.

"We treat each other like family," senior Trequan Sviey said.

The experience not only coming from the senior-heavy squad, but also from its second-year head coach.

Criss Beyers might be relatively new to Warren Central, but not to coaching.

After spending more than 30 years as an assistant at Bloomington South, Beyers knew the shot clock on leading his own team was ticking.

"I'm getting to the age where, if I'm going to be a head coach, I had to do it,” Beyers said.

Beyers was well aware of the challenge he was tackling- develop football-dominant Warren into a basketball school, and do it in the most competitive conference.

"When you look at the MIC conference, there are a lot of people in there who have won a lot of state championships,” Beyers said.

“Warren Central is known for football and you always hear bad things about basketball, but we’ve been working hard and in conditioning we worked harder than anybody, so we just want to come out here and win,” senior Mack Smith said.

Luckily for Beyers, he inherited a squad from his friend of 30 years, Greg Graham, who primed the Warriors to make a run.

"They brought these kids in here and we're just kind of on the tail end of it,” Beyers said. “They kind of molded these kids and got them to where they were and we're just trying to pick up where they left off."

Now, the Warriors seniors say there’s just one way to cap off a season for a coach who waited decades to find the right fit.

"Coach Beyers, for him to come teach us this stuff, for us to reward him by showing him a championship or something like that, that would mean a lot to us,” Spivey said.