× BREAKING: Putnam County deputy shoots suspect at domestic incident

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting incident late Thursday.

It happened about 11:15 p.m. at a residence near the intersection of 490 W. and S. U.S. 36 in Putnam County. Deputies had been called to the location on a report of a domestic incident between a woman and her live-in boyfriend. The female had fled the home and placed a call to 9-1-1, according to police on the scene.

When officers arrived and talked with the woman, they noted it appeared as though she had been battered. Two deputies and a special deputy went to the home where they knocked on the front door. They were then met at a lower level door by a male with a hand gun. The man pointed the gun at the special deputy, and another deputy fired two shots, striking the suspect twice in the torso. The deputies were uninjured.

The 35-year-old suspect was initially treated by Putnam County Operation Life paramedics and later flown by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious wounds.

Two toddlers were home at the time of the shooting, and were uninjured.