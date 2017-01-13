× FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: January 13

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BROAD RIPPLE’S SAM COLBERT

Class 2A Broad Ripple entered the night with an 8-1 record and ready for a showdown with 4A Guerin Catholic. The home Eagles jumped out to an early lead, so the Rockets needed a spark of energy to get back in the game. Sam Colbert delivered, blowing by his man on the baseline and finishing with a pretty reverse layup. Though the play may be Shot of the Game worthy, Colbert and Broad Ripple would fall to Guerin Catholic 48-43.

NOMINEE #2: CASCADE'S JAYDEN HOPPER

With time winding down in the first quarter, Cascade trailed Cloverdale by four, but a few seconds is all the Cadets needed to keep filling the hoop. Right before the buzzer, Jayden Hopper put up a three, and the horn sounded as the ball came down through the hoop. In a back-and-forth, tightly contested game, every point matters, but Cascade fell just short, losing 76-74 to Cloverdale.