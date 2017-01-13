× Former IMPD officer David Bisard could be released from prison in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer David Bisard may be released from prison as early as June 6.

He was originally scheduled to be released on April 29, 2018. Since he has been in prison, Bisard has earned an Associates degree, which took a full year off of his sentence.

He also earned credit from the Department of Labor for vocation education and received an additional 183 days off his sentence. He also earned 90 days off the sentence for completing a substance abuse class.

Bisard is serving time for drunk driving, reckless homicide, and criminal recklessness after he caused a deadly motorcycle crash while on-duty in 2010. He was convicted on November 5, 2013.

Motorcyclist Eric Wells, 30, died, while two others, Mary Mills and Kurt Weekly, were severely injured.

Bisard’s final appeal was exhausted in June 2015, when the Indiana Supreme Court denied a review of his conviction.