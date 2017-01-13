Freezing Rain Advisory and icy conditions through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Friday morning everyone! A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect from 7pm tonight until 1pm Sunday. Ice accumulations up to .2" are possible along and south of I-70.

Our day is starting off dry and even sunny! Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid 30s this afternoon.

Clouds increase through the day with freezing rain developing after 4pm. A little bit of snow and sleet could mix in at the onset of precipitation.

Travel this evening is looking hazardous as freezing rain continues, leaving a coating of ice on everything outside.

Travel is discouraged Saturday morning as scattered freezing rain showers continue until 11am. Right now, temperatures look to warm above freezing Saturday afternoon which would help melt some ice and lessen its impacts. If temperatures don't climb above freezing the ice will remain until Sunday afternoon, with more accumulations possible Saturday night.

Areas along and south of I-70 will see the highest ice accumulations, .1-.2". Lesser amounts of ice in northern Indiana.

Several disturbances move through the state next week continuing precipitation chances into Thursday. Milder temperatures starting Sunday afternoon will keep precipitation in the form of rain.