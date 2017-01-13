× Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Monument named National Historic Landmark

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers have always known the significance of the Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Monument, but now it’s being recognized as a national landmark.

On January 11, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewel named the monument located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis to the list of National Historic Landmarks.

Administered by the National Park Service (NPS), the National Historic Landmark program recognizes “the best of the best” properties that provide insight to our national heritage.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument was included as an expansion of the Indiana World War Memorials Historic District, which includes the already-designated World War Memorial Plaza to the north.

Built of Indiana limestone, the monument stands 284.5 feet tall from street level. In 1902, when it was dedicated, the monument dominated Monument Circle.

The National Historic Landmark nomination cites the exceptional nature of the Indiana monument. It is the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.