Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrest man wanted in connection with Milwaukee homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis caught a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes Unit and FBI Safe Streets Task Force tracked 24-year-old Vernon Nevlis to the 1000 block of John Jay Drive, where he was apprehended without incident Thursday while sitting inside a car.

Nevlis was in the process of being extradited to Milwaukee. IMPD said the arrest came as a result of collaboration with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Nevlis was wanted in connection with a homicide at a Milwaukee bar on Jan. 7. According to WITI, Nevlis was at Brett’s Farmhouse and appeared agitated. Nevlis made a bar patron and his friends uncomfortable, according to the criminal complaint, and stood next to their table.

One of the women in the group asked Nevlis if he needed something; he responded, “(Expletive), I can stand where the (expletive) I want,” court documents said. The conversation then escalated, with Nevlis telling the group to meet him outside.

No one from the group followed him because they were afraid he was armed. A short time later, Nevlis returned to the bar and threatened the bar patron, grabbing him from behind and resulting in a fight.

At one point, Nevlis pulled a gun, witnesses said, but it got caught in his jacket. As the bar patron and his brother started to run out of the bar, they heard a gunshot and saw a man fall to the ground. The victim, 30-year-old Frederick Jackson, was killed. Police have reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

"It is at this point, from watching the video, it appears (Nevlis) has realized that he has shot his own friend by accident," court documents said.

After the shooting, Nevlis left the bar and returned with an acquaintance. Police believe they’d gone back inside to recover the casing.

He faces a count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.