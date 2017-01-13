× Man, 19, arrested after cat found bound, badly burned in field

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – A 19-year-old turned himself in after admitting he poured gasoline on a cat before setting the feline on fire.

Police arrested Noah Riley, 19, Thursday night on charges of animal cruelty and neglecting an animal. The badly burned cat was found bound by a rope Wednesday in a cornfield near the Crawfordsville Municipal Airport off West 500 South.

Retired firefighter Steve Wright said he was home watching TV Wednesday night when he noticed a flame shoot up from the field. Wright found the female cat drenched in gasoline; someone had laid a firecracker on top of her. The firecracker didn’t go off.

Animal care workers believe the cat survived because she was lying in a puddle that helped douse the fire. The cat went to Purdue Animal Hospital for treatment and faces an extensive recovery.

“Her ears are shriveled. Her fur is gone down to the skin,” said Misha Anderson, director of the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County. “She landed in a mud puddle. So I think that slowed down the fire or at least dampened her fur which caused the only flames to be gasoline so all the fur is mostly cinched.”

The organization has set up a fund to aid in the cat’s recovery. Anyone interested in donating can go here to do so. Wright, the firefighter who found the cat, has put in a request to adopt her.

“Your words, thoughts, and prayers have helped energize our exhausted staff in this incredibly difficult time,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “She is a fighter, and we will keep fighting for her!”