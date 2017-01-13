Nintendo Switch to be released on March 3, will cost $300

We now know a lot more about Nintendo’s latest console.

The video game company revealed new details about the Nintendo Switch, which is set to hit stores worldwide on March 3. It will cost $300 in the U.S. For that $300, you’ll get the system, a dock, a “Joy-Con” (the system’s unique controller), a Joy-Con grip, two Joy-Con straps, an AC adapter and an HDMI cable. It will come in two versions: a console with black and gray Joy-Con controllers or one with blue and red Joy-Con controllers.

The Switch is a unique system that’s meant to combine the best of mobile gaming with the home console experience. The Switch itself is essentially a powerful touchscreen tablet that plugs into a dock that sends the signal to a TV like a traditional home console. The tablet can be removed from the dock so you can game on the go.

When docked, you can use a Pro Controller (sold separately for $70) or the included Joy-Con controller to play games. The unique controllers have motion-sensing capabilities popularized by the company’s Nintendo Wii.

The Switch tablet has a 6.2-inch, 720p display and a capacitive touch panel. Players can attach the Joy-Con controllers to the side for a more traditional handheld gaming experience. The Joy-Con controllers also detach from the unit, allowing two people to play at the same time.

Nintendo said the Switch will have a battery life of up to six hours in portable mode, although battery life will vary based on the game being played.

The system will feature a new online service that will be free at launch. In the fall, Nintendo will start charging for it. Subscribers will be able to download and play older NES and Super Nintendo games “free for a month,” the company said.

Nintendo showed off several games for the system, including a new Legend of Zelda game (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Fire) that will launch on March 3 when the system hits stores. Other games shown at the event Thursday night include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (due in April) and Super Mario Odyssey (planned for the 2017 holiday season).

Nintendo said there 80 games in development for the Switch and showed a sizzle reel of several titles including Minecraft: Story Mode, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, Project Sonic 2017, Skylanders Imaginators and Splatoon 2, among many more.

Other confirmed games include Just Dance 2017, LEGO City Undercover, Dragon Quest XI, FIFA soccer, NBA 2K basketball and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.