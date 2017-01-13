× Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run at I-465 and Pendleton Pike

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run Friday night in near Lawrence.

Officers responded to the scene at Pendleton Pike and I-465 around 7 p.m. on a report of an accident with injury.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a car and is in critical condition at Methodist. The driver fled the scene in what is believed to be a black vehicle.

The driver may have gone north on I-465.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.