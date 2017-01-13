× Second suspect in robbery, murder of Indianapolis pizza delivery driver sentenced to 68 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man convicted of killing a an Indianapolis pizza delivery driver has been sentenced to 68 years.

Jeremiah Roberts will serve his sentence in the Department of Correction for the January 2014 murder and robbery of John Sullivan. Roberts was convicted after a jury trial in December.

On Jan. 18, 2014, Sullivan was delivering a pizza to a building in the 1800 block of Belmont. Police found him dead in the basement the next morning; police said Roberts and Derek Romano killed Sullivan and then stole his vehicle. Authorities in Wyoming located the men two days later, and they were extradited back to Indiana.

Detectives say the men had been staying at the building, which was an animal shelter, and spent several days trying to lure pizza delivery drivers to the location. Both Roberts and Romano were homeless, police said.

In February 2015, Romano was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder. He accepted a plea; in exchange, prosecutors dropped the robbery charge against him.