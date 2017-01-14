× Colts’ Jim Irsay reportedly looked to Jon Gruden (no) and Peyton Manning (?)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The silence of owner Jim Irsay regarding possible changes with the operation of the Indianapolis Colts apparently has been limited to the local market.

According to a pair of national reports, each citing unnamed sources, ESPN analyst Jon Gruden spurned Irsay’s overtures to replace Chuck Pagano as head coach and Irsay has attempted to convince Peyton Manning to accept a front-office role with the team.

There has been no immediate comment from the team about either issue, which has been the case since the Colts closed their season Jan. 1 with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Early Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, used his Twitter account to report Irsay was unsuccessful in his attempt at luring Gruden away from his role as ESPN lead analyst and help return the Colts to prominence. The team has posted consecutive 8-8 records and missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

“I know nothing,’’ Gruden was quoted by Schefter. “I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.’’

Later Saturday, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported Irsay also has tried bringing Manning, the iconic Colts’ quarterback, back to Indy as head of football operations.

“Colts owner Jim Irsay in fact made strong push for Peyton Manning as head of football (with) Gruden as coach,’’ Glazer posted on his Twitter account. “Still hopeful to get Peyton.

“While Irsay would love to bring Peyton back its Manning’s call and tho he’s listened I think it would be uphill battle to get him to do it.’’

Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson are under contract through 2019, but speculation has swirled about their job security since the end of the season.

Irsay has declined repeated requests for comment.

In an interview with USA Today in mid-December at the owners meetings in Houston, Irsay’s support for Pagano and Grigson seemed less than steadfast.

“Right now, I’m not anticipating making any changes,’’ he said. “That can always change. It always can when we’re sitting down at the end of the year and evaluate things.’’

Irsay’s comments came a few days after the Colts dropped a 22-17 decision to Houston that essentially extinguished their playoff hopes.

The Colts defeated Jacksonville in their regular-season finale Jan. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the following day Pagano said “the plan’’ was to remain head coach even though he had yet to meet with Irsay.

Last week, it was reported by Schefter, NFL.com and The Sporting News Pagano and Grigson had been given an assurance they would return, but there was no comment from the team.

It’s anyone’s guess how Irsay’s reported pursuit of Gruden and Manning will set with Pagano and Grigson, although their options are extremely limited. If both return, it would seem their relationship with their boss would be strained at best.