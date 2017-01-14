× Donald Trump supporter builds his own version of The Wall

Bloomfield Hills, MI — A sign posted in the front yard of a home in Bloomfield Hills is getting lots of attention.

The sign shows support for President Elect Donald Trump, but another message written on it is what’s causing some to cry foul.

It reads: Build A Wall – God Bless America, and then it reads: Trump – 7 days – which is how many days until Trump is inaugurated.

Several people stopped their cars in front of the home and snapped pictures of the sign that we’ve received calls about.

Those who are not happy about it say the phrase “Build A Wall” is flat out discrimination. Some are even calling it racist.

Those I spoke with who don’t like it declined to go on camera, but the man who created was certainly willing to defend why he did it.

“We’ve got to do something about our immigration,” says Dan Bean. “People are coming over here and getting free health care. Donald Trump is the only one that’s going to do something”

Bean also denies claims the sign is racist. Again, he insists, the sign is merely support for President Elect Donald Trump; the man he believes will bring jobs back to the US.