Flat12 Bierwerks celebrates anniversary, releases coffee-flavored beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Flat12 Bierwerks is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a beer festival, and you're invited!

The brewery will host the celebration on Saturday, January 21st. You'll be able to sample more than 30 beers and chow down on food provided by Hoagies & Hops. Local band The Innocent Boys will provide live music starting at 3 p.m.

The party is free to attend, but for $30 you'll be able to purchase a sample package with a commemorative Rastal Teku glass from Germany that will allow you to enjoy 3 oz pours of the beers available and a pair of touchscreen compatible gloves.

If you're unable to attend the party but are planning on visiting Flat12 in the future, make sure to check out their new brew Downtown Tinker Brown beer, a coffee-infused collaboration with Tinker Coffee.