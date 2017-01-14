× Freezing Rain Advisory continues until 1 p.m. Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday evening! A Freezing Rain Advisory continues until 1 p.m. for Indianapolis and cities along and north of I-70 through 1 p.m. Sunday. A Freezing Rain Advisory is also in effect for Fayette, Wayne and Union Counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Liquid precipitation of 0.20 inches was recorded today in Indy with a glaze of ice reported on some road surfaces, mainly north of the city. Freezing rain fell through Saturday morning and early afternoon but luckily, roads were treated well and many cars stayed off so we didn’t have many traffic issues. That’s a good thing!

Tonight, watch for moisture that will refreeze on non-treated surfaces tonight as temperatures fall below freezing and into the mid-20s. Fog is developing and I can’t rule out freezing fog or freezing drizzle overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will bring rain to parts of central Indiana as another wave moves in from the west. At this point, temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

A low-pressure system will develop and move through central Indiana Monday into Tuesday. Initially, Monday morning, there will be some moisture around the area and we’ll have to watch a freezing rain threat. However, temperatures will warm quickly through the day so there shouldn’t be many issues. Rain with possibly a few thunderstorms is likely Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front lifts through the area.

Temperatures on Monday will be near 50 degrees and rise into the evening. Temperatures will fall from the mid-50s Tuesday as a cold front moves through. –Danielle Dozier