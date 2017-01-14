Freezing rain until midday creating slick driving conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect until 1pm Sunday for most of the state. Elevated surfaces, bridges/overpasses, and untreated roads will become slick and hazardous.

A wave moving through right now is spreading freezing rain and rain through Indiana. The freezing line is hovering right through central Indiana and will remain fairly stationary all day.

The freezing rain will fill in as it moves eastward into early afternoon. Roads will become increasingly slick as the morning wears on.

Latest models continuing freezing rain into the early afternoon hours, precipitation will end west to east.

By 4:30pm the precipitation will move east into Ohio leaving us with several hours of dry time during the evening.

Models are puling back on ice accumulations, up to .1" possible in central Indiana. We are not expecting trees or power lines to be impacted, the main impacts will be untreated roads and walkways turning slick.

Temperatures will range from 30-34 degrees today, allowing for some melting this afternoon as we dry out.

Overnight temperatures tumble into the 20s, wet untreated surfaces will refreeze creating spots of black ice.

It will be a foggy afternoon as well with visibility dropping to 1 mile at times.

Another wave moves in Sunday night into Monday morning, temperatures will be near freezing so a light wintry mix is possible. Rain chances continue on and off next week, but no more ice chances.