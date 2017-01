Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Next time you're at Graeter's Ice Cream picking up treats for the family, how about snagging something for Fido as well?

You can now purchase Brewhaus Baking Company's handcrafted dog bones. Brewhaus is a non-for-profit company that provides vocational training to young adults with disabilities. Every time you purchase one of the treats your money will go to supporting project-based learning and work skill development. For more information, click here.