Report: Jon Gruden turned down offer from Colts' Jim Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jim Irsay’s silence regarding possible changes with the Indianapolis Colts apparently was limited to the local market.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, used his Twitter account Saturday to report the Colts owner reached out to Jon Gruden about taking a position with a franchise that has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Gruden, according to the report, declined Irsay’s overtures and will remain as ESPN’s top analyst, a position that pays him about $6.5 million per year.

“I know nothing,’’ Gruden was quoted by Schefter. “I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.’’

There was no immediate comment from the Colts about the report.

Coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson are under contract through the 2019 season, but speculation has swirled about their status after the Colts finished a second straight season with an 8-8 record that fell short of earning a playoff berth.

Irsay has declined repeated requests for comment.

In an interview with USA Today in mid-December at the owners meetings in Houston, Irsay’s support for Pagano and Grigson seemed less than rock solid.

“Right now, I’m not anticipating making any changes,’’ he said. “That can always change. It always can when we’re sitting down at the end of the year and evaluate things.’’

Irsay’s comments came a few days after the Colts dropped a 22-17 decision to Houston that essentially extinguished their playoff hopes.

The Colts defeated Jacksonville 24-20 in their regular-season finale Jan. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the following day Pagano said “the plan’’ was to remain head coach even though he had yet to meet with Irsay.

Last week, it was reported by Schefter, NFL.com and The Sporting News Pagano and Grigson had been given an assurance they would return, but there was no comment from the team.