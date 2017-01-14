× Talbots to close its doors at Circle Centre

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another women’s clothing store is closing its doors at the Circle Centre mall this month.

The Talbots store manager told our news gathering partners at the Indy Star that the downtown location will close Jan. 22. Earlier this month, Loft announced it would also close on Jan. 21.

Talbots is a specialty retailer of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, according to the store’s Facebook page.

“Established in 1947, the company is known for modern classic style that’s both timeless and timely, fine quality craftsmanship and gracious service. With a commitment to offer modern classic style for every body, Talbots carries a full range of sizes, including Misses, Petite, Woman Plus and Woman Plus Petite.”

The 20-year-old mall has seen nearly a dozen retailers leave over the past year, including longtime stores such as Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch and Johnston & Murphy as well as eateries such as Johnny Rockets and the California Pizza Kitchen.

There is one other Talbots store in Indianapolis, at the Keystone Fashion Mall.