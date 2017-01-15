× 18-year-old Greenwood man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An 18-year-old Greenwood man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old male.

Greenwood police found the body of the victim in the backseat of a white Chevy Malibu parked in the 2000 block of Jaden Lane in the Pebble Creek Subdivision around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The person who originally called police said they thought the person may be passed out, but officers later discovered he had died of a single gunshot to the head.

While detectives were working the crime scene, two other teenage boys showed up to the police department with their parents and identified the shooting suspect as 18-year-old Isaac R. Stinemetz.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old witnesses said Stinemetz and the victim were arguing when Stinemetz pulled a handgun out and shot the victim once.

Detectives took Stinemetz into custody without incident. During questioning, police say he admitted that he shot the victim, but claimed that he thought the pistol was unloaded.

Stinemetz said that after he shot the victim, that he and the other two juveniles panicked and fled. Stinemetz reportedly dropped the gun down a nearby storm drain.

Stinemetz is currently being held without bond on the charge of Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony.