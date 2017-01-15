5-year-old accidentally sets fire to home while playing with lighter, displacing family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family of six was displaced from their home Sunday after authorities say a 5-year-old boy accidentally set a couch on fire with a lighter.

The family and their dog evacuated the home in the 2200 block of Howard Street and called 911 around 11:10 a.m. No one was injured.

Firefighters arrived and were able to stifle the blaze, but not before it did significant damage to the upstairs of the home. Battalion Chief Steve Dixon estimated the fire caused around $30,000 in damage.

Crews used tarps and plastic sheets to help keep water damage to a minimum in the downstairs area.

The Indianapolis Fire Department wants to remind everyone to keep all lighters and matches out of reach of young children.