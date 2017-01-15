× Attempted traffic stop leads to two county police chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –What was listed as a routine traffic stop suddenly became an all-out police chase on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, a Greenfield Police officer was behind a car traveling westbound on I-70 near the Greenfield area when the officer attempted to pull over the driver for an undisclosed reason.

The driver disregarded the officer’s lights and proceeded to travel at a high rate of speed on along I-70, exiting off at Post Road. From there the driver proceeded north to various streets in a zig-zag pattern traveling towards the Lawrence area where he ditched the vehicle at 47th and Kercheval.

A short foot pursuit followed with the suspect being caught without incident.

Police have yet to release why the driver disobeyed orders to pull over and have also not released suspect’s name as the investigation continues.