Church Of Glory vandalized on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating the vandalism of an east side church.

IMPD officers were called to the Church Of Glory in the 3200 block of Forest Manor Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Sunday. There, they spoke with Pastor Donald Edwards who showed them the damage done to the church.

Edwards tells FOX59 that police believe the damage may have been caused by some sort of commercial vehicle.

Edwards believes the church was vandalized sometime between Thursday and Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 262.TIPS (8477).