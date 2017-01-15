× Enjoy these free activities on MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several Indianapolis organizations and businesses will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with free admission on Monday.

White River State Park

White River State Park is one of the organizations offering free activities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Visitors will receive free admission with a canned good donation (one can per person, per attraction).

In addition to enjoying the attractions themselves, visitors can:

Watch films with Dr. King’s speeches at the Indiana State Museum.

View “Game of Change,” a film featuring a historic basketball game in 1963 where Mississippi State disregarded an unwritten Mississippi rule against playing integrated teams, at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

Catch Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum the day before it chugs out of town.

Get a free ticket to the Indianapolis Indians’ season opener if they complete a health screening at the State Museum.

See animals that love the cooler temperatures and plenty of indoor exhibits at the Zoo.

Experience the IMAX film “Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience” for free.

The Park is also offering complimentary parking. Visitors may park in the underground garage located off Washington Street in front of the Indiana State Museum, in the surface parking lots at the Indianapolis Zoo and Victory Field, and in the surface parking lot across from Victory Field next to the Park’s Visitor’s Center.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum is also offering free admission Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several activities will take place to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy:

Celebrate MLK Day by creating a photo to share your dream from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Create a watercolor portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Listen to the Griot Drum Ensemble perform authentic traditional West African and Diaspora drumming from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Join storyteller Portia Jackson as she tells tales of courageous children in the Civil Rights Movement at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Experience performances from Freetown Village, a living history museum representing the men and women of the many African American communities throughout Indiana in the years following the end of the Civil War. That takes place at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Hear the people that Ruby Bridges inspired tell their stories in a live theatrical performance at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Discover how Ruby Bridges faced the unimaginable in a five-minute film that showcases aspects of her story at 11:10 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m.

Indiana Historical Society

The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with free admission to performances, programs and service opportunities, as well as their award-winning Indiana Experience.

Conner Prairie

Admission to Conner Prairie is free as the museum invites visitors to celebrate the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. and the importance of peaceful protesting. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special events and activities are planned throughout the day, including theatrical performances, family games, archeology activities, art and more.

Free Legal Advice

The Indiana State Bar Association is also offering free legal advice Monday as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.