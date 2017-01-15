× Facebook founder gains top five honor in billionaire status

New York City, New York — In the first two weeks of 2017, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has swelled by some $5 billion, which is a faster gain than rival billionaires, according to Forbes Magazine. It is also enough to recoup the losses that the Facebook founder suffered in the immediate wake Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

The resurgence in his net worth comes as higher Facebook revenues and a flurry of mostly bullish analyst reports lift the social media stock +1.36%, which is closer to October’s 2016 all-time high above $133. Shares closed Friday at $128.34. Zuckerberg owns 410 million company shares.

Zuckerberg is now worth an estimated $53.8 billion, according to Forbes real-time rankings of the world’s billionaires. That leaves him fifth highest globally, trailing Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Amancio Ortega of Spain, each of whom holds a fortune of more than $70 billion.