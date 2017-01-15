Free legal advice available Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana State Bar Association is offering free legal advice on Monday, January 16, as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
There'll be 25 walk-in sites and 5 hotlines available for anyone who needs to talk to an attorney. Both English and Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available by calling 1.800.266.2581 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
If you'd rather talk to someone in person, you can do so at these locations:
|District A
|District A includes Jasper, Lake, Newton & Porter counties.
|JASPER COUNTY:
|Jasper County Community Services
|967 E. Leopold St., Rensselaer
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST)
|LAKE COUNTY:
|Tabernacle Baptist Church
|3715 Butternut St., East Chicago
|8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST)
|West Side Leadership Academy
|9th & Gerry St., Gary
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST)
|Lake Station-New Chicago Public Library
|2007 Central Ave., Lake Station
|10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (CST)
|Lowell Public Library
|1505 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST)
|NEWTON COUNTY:
|Morocco Community Library
|205 S. West St., Morocco
|9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CST)
|PORTER COUNTY:
|Portage Township Trustee
|3484 Airport Rd., Portage
|8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST)
|Valparaiso University School of Law
|656 S. Greenwich St., Valparaiso
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST)
|District B
|District B includes Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, St. Joseph, LaPorte & Starke counties.
|ST. JOSEPH COUNTY:
|St. Joseph County Public Library
|304 S. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601
|1 to 4 p.m.
|LAPORTE COUNTY:
|Bethany Lutheran Church
|102 G St., LaPorte, IN 46350
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Michigan City Public Library
|100 E. 4th St., Michigan City, IN 46360
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|District C
|District C includes Adams, Allen, Dekalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells & Whitley counties.
|ALLEN COUNTY:
|Allen County Public Library
|900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
|HUNTINGTON COUNTY:
|LaFountaine Center
|208 W. State St., Huntington
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
|STEUBEN COUNTY:
|Carnegie Public Library
|322 S. Wayne St., Angola
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
|A local hotline will also be available for residents in District C by calling 260.407.0917.
|District D
|District D includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren & White counties.
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
|Crawfordsville Public Library
|205 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|TIPPECANOE COUNTY:
|Legal Services Office
|8 N. 3rd St., St. 102, Lafayette
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|District E
|District E includes Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Pulaski, Tipton & Wabash counties.
|CASS COUNTY: Star Financial Grant County YMCA | 123 Sutter Way, Marion | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|District F
|District F includes Blackford, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Jay, Madison & Randolph counties.
|HENRY COUNTY:
|Elks 484
|309 S. Main St., New Castle, IN 47360
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|MADISON COUNTY:
|Mounds Mall
|2109 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson, IN 46016
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|District G
|District G includes Marion County.
|MARION COUNTY:
|A statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both English and Spanish-speaking callers will be available by calling 800.266.2581.
|District H
|District H includes Clay, Greene, Hendricks, Lawrence, Monroe, Owen & Putnam counties.
|Residents in District H can utilize the statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both English and Spanish-speaking callers by calling 800.266.2581.
|District I
|District I includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush & Shelby counties.
|BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY:
|Bartholomew County Public Library
|536 5th St., Columbus
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Legal Aid Office - United Way Bldg.
|1531 13th St., Suite G330, Columbus
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|BROWN COUNTY:
|Brown County Public Library
|205 Locust Lane, Nashville
|5 to 7 p.m.
|DECATUR COUNTY:
|Greensburg-Decatur County Library
|1110 E. Main St., Greensburg
|11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|JACKSON COUNTY:
|Jackson County Public Library
|303 W. 2nd St., Seymour
|9 to 11 a.m.
|JENNINGS COUNTY:
|Jennings County Public Library
|2375 N. State Hwy 3, North Vernon
|2 to 4 p.m.
|District J
|District J includes Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union & Wayne counties.
|A local hotline from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be available for residents in District J by calling 812.537.0123.
|District K
|District K includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo & Warrick counties.
|A local hotline from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (CST) will be available for residents in District K by calling 812.618.4845 or 888.594.3449.
|District L
|District L includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Scott & Washington counties.
|A local hotline from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be available for residents in District L by calling 812.288.8002.