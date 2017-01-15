Free legal advice available Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana State Bar Association is offering free legal advice on Monday, January 16, as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There'll be 25 walk-in sites and 5 hotlines available for anyone who needs to talk to an attorney. Both English and Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available by calling 1.800.266.2581 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you'd rather talk to someone in person, you can do so at these locations:

District A
District A includes Jasper, Lake, Newton & Porter counties.
JASPER COUNTY: Jasper County Community Services 967 E. Leopold St., Rensselaer 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST)
LAKE COUNTY: Tabernacle Baptist Church 3715 Butternut St., East Chicago 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST)
West Side Leadership Academy 9th & Gerry St., Gary 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST)
Lake Station-New Chicago Public Library 2007 Central Ave., Lake Station 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (CST)
Lowell Public Library 1505 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST)
NEWTON COUNTY: Morocco Community Library 205 S. West St., Morocco 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CST)
PORTER COUNTY: Portage Township Trustee 3484 Airport Rd., Portage 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST)
Valparaiso University School of Law 656 S. Greenwich St., Valparaiso 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST)
District B
District B includes Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, St. Joseph, LaPorte & Starke counties.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY: St. Joseph County Public Library 304 S. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601 1 to 4 p.m.
LAPORTE COUNTY: Bethany Lutheran Church 102 G St., LaPorte, IN 46350 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Michigan City Public Library 100 E. 4th St., Michigan City, IN 46360 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
District C
District C includes Adams, Allen, Dekalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells & Whitley counties.
ALLEN COUNTY: Allen County Public Library 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
HUNTINGTON COUNTY: LaFountaine Center 208 W. State St., Huntington 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
STEUBEN COUNTY: Carnegie Public Library 322 S. Wayne St., Angola 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
A local hotline will also be available for residents in District C by calling 260.407.0917.
District D
District D includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren & White counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Crawfordsville Public Library 205 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY: Legal Services Office 8 N. 3rd St., St. 102, Lafayette 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
District E
District E includes Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Pulaski, Tipton & Wabash counties.
CASS COUNTY: Star Financial Grant County YMCA | 123 Sutter Way, Marion | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
District F
District F includes Blackford, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Jay, Madison & Randolph counties.
HENRY COUNTY: Elks 484 309 S. Main St., New Castle, IN 47360 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY: Mounds Mall 2109 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson, IN 46016 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
District G
District G includes Marion County.
MARION COUNTY: A statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both English and Spanish-speaking callers will be available by calling 800.266.2581.
District H
District H includes Clay, Greene, Hendricks, Lawrence, Monroe, Owen & Putnam counties.
Residents in District H can utilize the statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both English and Spanish-speaking callers by calling 800.266.2581.
District I
District I includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush & Shelby counties.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY: Bartholomew County Public Library 536 5th St., Columbus 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Legal Aid Office - United Way Bldg. 1531 13th St., Suite G330, Columbus 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BROWN COUNTY: Brown County Public Library 205 Locust Lane, Nashville 5 to 7 p.m.
DECATUR COUNTY: Greensburg-Decatur County Library 1110 E. Main St., Greensburg 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY: Jackson County Public Library 303 W. 2nd St., Seymour 9 to 11 a.m.
JENNINGS COUNTY: Jennings County Public Library 2375 N. State Hwy 3, North Vernon 2 to 4 p.m.
District J
District J includes Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union & Wayne counties.
A local hotline from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be available for residents in District J by calling 812.537.0123.
District K
District K includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo & Warrick counties.
A local hotline from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (CST) will be available for residents in District K by calling 812.618.4845 or 888.594.3449.
District L
District L includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Scott & Washington counties.
A local hotline from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be available for residents in District L by calling 812.288.8002.