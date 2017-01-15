Free legal advice available Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana State Bar Association is offering free legal advice on Monday, January 16, as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There'll be 25 walk-in sites and 5 hotlines available for anyone who needs to talk to an attorney. Both English and Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available by calling 1.800.266.2581 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you'd rather talk to someone in person, you can do so at these locations: