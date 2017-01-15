× Hoosiers protest repeal of Affordable Care Act while Vice President-elect promises swift replacement

INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of Hoosiers protested the inevitable Sunday, the eventual repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

“I am so angry,” one participant said. “For those of us in the room who have pre-existing conditions, you know what I’m talking about.”

Dozens of protests took place nationwide, first sparked and organized by former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont).

The message they said, despite Republican control on Capitol Hill, supporters of the Affordable Care At won’t go away quietly.

“We need to call every member of Congress, every U.S. Senator,” Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.) said.

Republicans have already started to process to repeal the law. But a consensus on how best to repeal and replace is still a work behind the scenes.

“Have you seen a plan?” Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) said. “No!”

But Preisdent-elect Donald Trump has promised a repeal and replace simultaneously.

“Will most likely on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day,” Trump said at a news conference last Wednesday. “Could be the same hour.”

On Sunday, Vice President-elect and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, repeated that enthusiasm, even as different timetables are being thrown out on Capitol Hill.

“We’re going to repeal but at the same time we’re going to pass the kind of legislation that will lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government,” Pence said on Fox News Sunday. “I would anticipate in the first 100 days deliver that promise for the American people.”

Trump has said he’s open to the possibility of keeping some of the more popular provisions of the law, but exactly what those are and whether Congress will support him, remains unknown.