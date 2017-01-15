IN Focus: Former Gov. Daniels talks about Indiana’s new governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Eric Holcomb became Indiana's 51st governor this past week, telling the crowd he planned to build on the momentum from previous governors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence.

Holcomb called the former governors "two tough acts to follow" as he takes the reins. Both Daniels and Pence were in attendance.

Holcomb has spent the last few months as lieutenant governor during the Mike Pence administration. He became the Republican Party nominee for governor in July after Pence dropped out of the race to become Donald Trump’s running mate.

Becky Skillman, former lieutenant governor in the Mitch Daniels administration, served as master of ceremonies for Monday’s event. Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats was originally slated to perform those duties.

In the video above, Daniels shares his thoughts on Indiana's new governor, and whether he ever envisioned him in that role.