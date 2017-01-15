IN Focus: Inauguration Day preview, latest news on Trump transition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Former Indiana governor Mike Pence is now just days away from becoming our next Vice President.

Pence left the Hoosier State on Monday after new Governor Eric Holcomb was sworn into office at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Along with President-elect Donald Trump, the former Indiana governor will be sworn into office Friday in Washington, DC.

Trump's inauguration and the transition process have been marked by controversy throughout, culminating this past Wednesday with a tense news conference in New York dealing with several pressing issues, including the unsubstantiated claims that Russia tried to blackmail the President-elect with personal and financial secrets.

“The irresponsible decision of a few news organizations to run with a false and unsubstantiated report, when most news organizations resisted the temptation to propagate this fake news, can only be attributed to media bias,” said Pence, who is one of several Hoosiers who will play a key role in the new administration, specifically on matters of the nation’s intelligence as lawmakers work to unravel the reports of Russian hacking on the U.S. election.

“This is an act of war against our country and we intend to meet it appropriately,” said Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in an interview with FOX59 on Wednesday. “They have interfered in the electoral system of our country, in electing our own leaders, and that is about as serious as it can possibly get.”

Both Donnelly and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) have called for independent investigations into Russian hacking. Donnelly serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee and Carson on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I think it’s a serious concern,” Carson said in a recent interview. “I think one it has symbolic concerns because Russia sees herself as a superpower.”

Meantime former Sen. Dan Coats awaits Senate confirmation to be national intelligence director.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard met with the Trump transition team Wednesday. It’s not clear what was said in the meeting, but Ballard issued this statement afterwards: