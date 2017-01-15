IN Focus: President Obama discusses post-White House plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. - Just a few days remain in President Barack Obama's final term in office. And this month, he spoke one-on-one with our sister station WGN-TV about his legacy, and his plans after leaving the White House.

"I suspect for the first couple of weeks or months, I'm going to not set the alarm," said President Obama. "There's no doubt you need a little time to refresh yourself, but Michelle and I talked about this, the work we've done here at the White House, our concerns about giving young people opportunity, dealing with issues like terrible violence, providing jobs and opportunities for people, those issues don't go away for us."

Obama also said he would be very busy setting up his Presidential library in Chicago.

"We want to train the next generation of leaders to do great work," said President Obama. "There are a bunch of Barack's and Michelle's out there that just need a chance and I'm looking forward to working on the same issues I've worked on all my life, just in a different capacity."