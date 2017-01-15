× Madison Avenue reopens after water main break on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A water main break is to blame for a closure on Madison Avenue on the south side Sunday morning.

A representative from Citizens Energy Group says the 12-inch diameter water main break at 8021 S Madison Ave closed both northbound lanes of the road, as well as the turn lane.

After several hours, crews were able to repair the break and all lanes were opened back up.

Citizens Energy Group says the main is 57 years old and that they respond to around 500 water main breaks each year because of aging infrastructure.

More than $100 million will be invested in the system over the next couple of years to make improvements.