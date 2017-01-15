RECIPE: Spicy Mango Chutney

Ingredients:

3 large sweet mangos, slightly ripened

1 tsp. lemon rind, minced finely

1 tsp. lemon juice

10 green chilies

1/2-inch piece ginger, minced finely

1 tsp. cumin seeds

½ tsp. fennel seeds

1 tsp. coriander seeds

1 tsp. mustard seeds

6 tsp. cooking oil

Salt to taste

 

Directions:

  1. Peel the mango and cut into small chunks. Heat 2 tsp. oil in a pan and fry the chunks until they turn mushy. Drain, mash well and set aside.
  2. Roast the fennels, cumin and coriander seeds and crush coarsely. Set aside.
  3. Heat the remaining oil and add the mustard seeds. When they crackle, add the ginger and green chilies and fry for 1-2 minutes.
  4. Add the mango, lemon rinds and lemon juice. Salt to taste. Bring to boil on a low flame. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.
  5. Store in an airtight container in the fridge. If boiled and cooled correctly, since no water is used, it should keep for more than a week.

 