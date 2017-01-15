RECIPE: Spicy Mango Chutney

Ingredients:
3 large sweet mangos, slightly ripened
1 tsp. lemon rind, minced finely
1 tsp. lemon juice
10 green chilies
1/2-inch piece ginger, minced finely
1 tsp. cumin seeds
½ tsp. fennel seeds
1 tsp. coriander seeds
1 tsp. mustard seeds
6 tsp. cooking oil
Salt to taste
Directions:
- Peel the mango and cut into small chunks. Heat 2 tsp. oil in a pan and fry the chunks until they turn mushy. Drain, mash well and set aside.
- Roast the fennels, cumin and coriander seeds and crush coarsely. Set aside.
- Heat the remaining oil and add the mustard seeds. When they crackle, add the ginger and green chilies and fry for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the mango, lemon rinds and lemon juice. Salt to taste. Bring to boil on a low flame. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge. If boiled and cooled correctly, since no water is used, it should keep for more than a week.