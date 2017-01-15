× Three killed in Anderson Police chase

ANDERSON, Ind. – A Police pursuit of a robbery suspect turned deadly late Saturday night when the fleeing suspect’s car crashed into a car occupied by a Noblesville family.

Madison County Coroner, Marian Dunnichay, says Anderson resident Gary Agnew, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, Noblesville resident, Daniel Oberhart, 53, also died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

His son, 24-year-old Riley Oberhart was flown by Medical Helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died.

Oberhart’s wife and 14-year-old daughter were seriously injured and are at IU Methodist Hospital.