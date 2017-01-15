× Water main break closes parts of Madison Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A water main break is to blame for closures on Madison Avenue.

A representative from Citizens Energy Group says the 12-inch diameter water main break at 8021 S Madison Ave has closed both northbound lanes of the road, as well as the turn lane.

Repairs are expected to take several hours.

Citizens Energy Group says the main is 57 years old and that they respond to around 500 water main breaks each year because of aging infrastructure. More than $100 million will be invested in the system over the next couple of years to make improvements.