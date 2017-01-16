× Live Christmas tree disposal wraps up this month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Indy Parks would like to remind Indianapolis residents that the opportunity to drop off live Christmas trees at Indy Parks drop-off locations ends Tuesday, January 31.

The live Christmas tree disposal program continues to provide residents an opportunity to recycle their live trees for a variety of sustainable landscaping resources.

Trees can be dropped off from dusk until dawn at the following locations. All ornaments, tinsel, lights, tree stands and other non-organic decorative materials must be removed from trees before dropping off.

Drop-off locations for disposal are:

Broad Ripple Park – South Lot

1610 Broad Ripple Avenue

Ellenberger Park – East of Pool/Main Parking Lot

5301 E. St. Clair Street

Garfield Park

MacAllister Center

2345 Pagoda Drive

*Enter the park from Southern

Avenue, tree drop is located in

the Parking lot in FRONT of

MacAllister Amphitheater

Gustafson Park – Near the Pool Entrance

3110 Moller Road

Krannert Park – North Parking Lot

605 S. High School Road

Northwestway Park – Near the Pool Entrance

5253 W. 62nd Street

Perry Park – Soccer Field Parking Lot

451 E. Stop 11 Road

Riverside Park – Tennis Court Parking Lot

2420 Riverside Drive

Sahm Park – Soccer Field Parking Lot

6801 E. 91st Street

The City would also like to remind the public that Christmas tree disposal in Indy Parks is for residents only and not for commercial use.

Please respect our parks and do not dispose of anything other than trees during this time. After January 31, live Christmas trees can be disposed of at these locations for a nominal fee:

The Southside Landfill

2561 Kentucky Avenue

Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., Saturday 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Available for commercial and residential disposal)

Citizens Transfer Station

2324 S Belmont Ave

Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.