Live Christmas tree disposal wraps up this month
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Indy Parks would like to remind Indianapolis residents that the opportunity to drop off live Christmas trees at Indy Parks drop-off locations ends Tuesday, January 31.
The live Christmas tree disposal program continues to provide residents an opportunity to recycle their live trees for a variety of sustainable landscaping resources.
Trees can be dropped off from dusk until dawn at the following locations. All ornaments, tinsel, lights, tree stands and other non-organic decorative materials must be removed from trees before dropping off.
Drop-off locations for disposal are:
Broad Ripple Park – South Lot
1610 Broad Ripple Avenue
Ellenberger Park – East of Pool/Main Parking Lot
5301 E. St. Clair Street
Garfield Park
MacAllister Center
2345 Pagoda Drive
*Enter the park from Southern
Avenue, tree drop is located in
the Parking lot in FRONT of
MacAllister Amphitheater
Gustafson Park – Near the Pool Entrance
3110 Moller Road
Krannert Park – North Parking Lot
605 S. High School Road
Northwestway Park – Near the Pool Entrance
5253 W. 62nd Street
Perry Park – Soccer Field Parking Lot
451 E. Stop 11 Road
Riverside Park – Tennis Court Parking Lot
2420 Riverside Drive
Sahm Park – Soccer Field Parking Lot
6801 E. 91st Street
The City would also like to remind the public that Christmas tree disposal in Indy Parks is for residents only and not for commercial use.
Please respect our parks and do not dispose of anything other than trees during this time. After January 31, live Christmas trees can be disposed of at these locations for a nominal fee:
The Southside Landfill
2561 Kentucky Avenue
Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., Saturday 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(Available for commercial and residential disposal)
Citizens Transfer Station
2324 S Belmont Ave
Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.